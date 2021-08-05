05/08/2021

Huge online fundraiser underway to aid courageous Longford woman in fight against cancer

Laura Gilmore Anderson

Laura Gilmore Anderson with her husband Paul and beloved cocker spaniel, Chip

Liam Cosgrove

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A major fundraising drive is underway to aid Longford woman Laura Gilmore Anderson in her ongoing fight against incurable cancer.

 

The brave and much loved 34-year-old has been battling neuroendocrine cancer for over a year after her cancer went misdiagnosed for three years.

A Go Fund me page set up earlier this year raised over £70,000 as part of her bid to attend a special cancer clinic in Mexico.

Now, friends of Laura's have set up an online fundraising raffle, aptly dubbed 'Help Laura Heal' to generate enough monies to help the former Scoil Mhuire student access alternative treatments in her fight for survival.

"She has undergone chemotherapy in Edinburgh which, unfortunately, did not have the desired effect that she had hoped for," said a close friend.

"We are attempting to raise money to help Laura afford alternative treatments which are often expensive and very far from home.

"The treatments will hopefully boost her immune system and give her the best fighting chance against this cancer and let her take charge of her route to healing."

The fundraiser, which can be accessed via online fundraising platform iDonate, boasts a total of 40 prizes with a wedding video package and two tickets to Manchester Utd V Arsenal being among the top attractions.

For more and to buy a ticket, simply follow the link: https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/12694_help-laura-heal-raffle.html?fbclid=IwAR293a12PN2jTbT-tL2GnAN5dZwA4nzgVlTHzK89aM_y6UYGxV2a9w1JAyc

