Urgent appeal to Longfordians living in Gran Canaria to come to aid of stricken Longford man

Michael McDonnell
A public appeal has tonight been made for ex pats residing in Gran Canaria to provide urgent assistance to a Longford man who remains in hospital after falling ill last month.
Legan native Michael McDonald was found unresponsive while out swimming almost four weeks ago.
Now, friends and close associates of the 65-year-old are asking any Longford emigrants living or working in the Spanish holiday resort to transport a number of personal items from the Florida Apartment complex he was residing in to the Hospital Insular, Las Palmas as a matter of urgency.
