07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452599005378
1452599028110

Resurfacing works planned for Longford junction

Cllr Ureumu Adejinmi

Recently-elected Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

The L50953 road is in line for resurfacing works following a notice of motion submitted by Cllr Uruemu Adejimi at last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District.

“There is poor visibility at the junction approaching the Regional Road. The trees and overgrown hedges at the junction make it difficult for residents in the area to exit onto the regional road safely,” said Cllr Adejinmi.

“I am calling on Longford County Council to carry out a low-cost safety scheme at the L50953 junction as well as road resurfacing on the L50953 to help improve visibility and driving condition for safe movement of residents on the road and at the junction.”

It was agreed at last week’s meeting that the road would go on the list for next year’s road works.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media