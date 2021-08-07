Resurfacing works planned for Longford junction

Recently-elected Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi
The L50953 road is in line for resurfacing works following a notice of motion submitted by Cllr Uruemu Adejimi at last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District.
“There is poor visibility at the junction approaching the Regional Road. The trees and overgrown hedges at the junction make it difficult for residents in the area to exit onto the regional road safely,” said Cllr Adejinmi.
“I am calling on Longford County Council to carry out a low-cost safety scheme at the L50953 junction as well as road resurfacing on the L50953 to help improve visibility and driving condition for safe movement of residents on the road and at the junction.”
It was agreed at last week’s meeting that the road would go on the list for next year’s road works.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.