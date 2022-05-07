Longford gardaí arrest three disqualified drivers and another under influence of cannabis in roads crackdown

It has been a particularly busy number of days for Longford gardaí as they arrested three disqualified drivers and another driver under influence of cannabis.

On Thursday, May 5, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle on the N4 in Edgeworthstown. The driver was found to have had no insurance, NCT or tax, and the driver also tested positive for cannabis. The driver was arrested and vehicle seized. Court proceedings to follow.

During a multi-agency checkpoint in Granard, gardaí observed a vehicle attempting to evade them. The Mobility App confirmed the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and the driver arrested for a future court appearance.

On Tuesday, May 3, Longford RPU members stopped a vehicle in the Edgeworthstown area and using the mobility app, it was established that the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested. Court appearance to follow.

Meanwhile, gardaí conducting speed checks in Longford detected a car travelling at 81kph in a 50kph zone. Using the mobility app, it was found that the driver was disqualified. The car was seized. Proceedings to follow.

