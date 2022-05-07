Search

07 May 2022

Longford gardaí arrest three disqualified drivers and another under influence of cannabis in roads crackdown

Longford gardaí arrest three disqualified drivers and another under influence of cannabis in roads crackdown

Longford gardaí arrest three disqualified drivers and another under influence of cannabis in roads crackdown

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

07 May 2022 10:58 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

It has been a particularly busy number of days for Longford gardaí as they arrested three disqualified drivers and another driver under influence of cannabis. 

On Thursday, May 5, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle on the N4 in Edgeworthstown. The driver was found to have had no insurance, NCT or tax, and the driver also tested positive for cannabis. The driver was arrested and vehicle seized. Court proceedings to follow.

Man told homeless victim: 'I'll take the head off ya' in violent Longford row

A probation report has been ordered in the case of a man charged with two public order charges before the court.

Ukrainian refugees hail ‘unbelievable’ volunteerism from Longford public

Two Ukrainian women have heaped praise on the “unbelievable support” they have received from locals after fleeing the war torn nation in the midst of Russia’s ongoing invasion.

During a multi-agency checkpoint in Granard, gardaí observed a vehicle attempting to evade them. The Mobility App confirmed the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and the driver arrested for a future court appearance. 

On Tuesday, May 3, Longford RPU members stopped a vehicle in the Edgeworthstown area and using the mobility app, it was established that the driver was disqualified. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested. Court appearance to follow. 

Meanwhile, gardaí conducting speed checks in Longford detected a car travelling at 81kph in a 50kph zone. Using the mobility app, it was found that the driver was disqualified. The car was seized. Proceedings to follow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media