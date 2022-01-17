Longford gardaí detect motoring offenders

Longford gardaí detected a number of motoring offenders in recent days.
On Sunday morning, at a speed checkpoint carried out by Longford Roads Policing unit, a driver was found to be driving at 152 km/h in a 100 km/h area and court proceedings are to follow.
While the previous Wednesday, during a multi-agency checkpoint in Granard, a driver produced a suspected false driving licence to Gardaí. The licence was seized for examination and the vehicle was impounded.
This morning a speed checkpoint was carried out by Longford Roads Policing unit— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 16, 2022
This driver was found to be driving at 152 km/h in a 100 km/h area
Proceedings to follow #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/nHL2koyTNs
This vehicle was stopped by members from Roads Policing Unit at Longford Garda Station during a multi-agency checkpoint in Granard today— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 12, 2022
The driver produced a suspected false driving licence to Gardaí. The licence was seized for examination and the vehicle was impounded pic.twitter.com/BZo9J0LpNN
Longford IFA Sheep Chairman Luke Casey has accused the Government and various state agencies of 'sitting on their hands' in addressing a recent upsurge in sheep kills across the country
Calls for Lanesboro to be prioritised 12 months on from the closure of the ESB's Lough Ree Power Station are refusing to go away
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.