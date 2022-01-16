Could it be you? Two Match 5 + Bonus tickets worth €36,687 each sold in Co Longford

Two match 5 + bonus tickets were sold in Longford
While a Mayo player officially took the title of biggest winner of the night in Saturday’s Lotto draw, 149 other players from all over Ireland, including two from Longford, shared an astonishing prize fund of almost €5.5 million at the Match 5+Bonus prize tier.
The winning tickets, claiming a prize of €36,687 each, were sold in Dunnes Stores, Weavers Site, Dublin Road, Longford and The Kiosk, 57 Dublin Street, Longford, Co Longford.
The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 149 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.
The lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
Congratulations to both ticket holders!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.