WATCH: Emotional rendition of 'A Woman's Heart' at Aughnacliffe as Longford remembers late Ashling Murphy #VigilForAshling

The people of Aughnacliffe and surrounding communities in north Longford came together on Saturday evening at Leebeen Park to remember the late Ashling Murphy.
The solemn vigil by the beautiful lake shore was led in prayer by Fr McKeon with Maureen Macken performing a tune on her tin whistle and there was a lovely rendition of 'A Woman's Heart' by Joanna Sexton.
ICMSA Dairy Committee, Noel Murphy has called on milks processor boards to look at paying an end-of-year bonus to milk suppliers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.