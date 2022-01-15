Longford communities remember Ashling Murphy during dignified vigils #VigilForAshling

#VigilForAshling ceremonies in Ardagh and Granard Pictures: Facebook Humans of Longford Tiernan Dolan and Twitter John Barrington @BarringtonJF
Communities across Longford gathered silently on Friday evening in solidarity to remember the late Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy.
Emotional, poignant and dignified vigils took place right across the country following the senseless and brutal murder of talented musician and camogie player Ashling which occurred on Wednesday afternoon after she was merely going for a run in broad daylight along the banks of the Grand Canal Way in Tullamore.
Vigils took place in Granard, Ardagh and Newtownforbes on Friday and further ceremonies of remembrance for 23-year-old Ashling Murphy will take place in Ballymahon, Longford town, Drumlish, Aughancliffe and Ardagh on Saturday, January 15.
While on Monday, January 17 there is a Vigil at 1.30pm at the Longford Remembrance Garden, organised by Longford Women's Link and Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan and members of Longford County Council.
An online Book of Condolences has also been opened for Ashling Murphy RIP by the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan and you can sign it by CLICKING HERE
Saturday, January 15
2pm: Ballymahon Community Library
4pm: Mark Square, Longford town
4pm: Drumlish (meeting at St Mary's Church)
5pm: Leebeen Park, Aughnacliffe
6pm: St Brigid's Church, Ardagh
6.30pm: Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon GAA grounds
Monday, January 17
1.30pm: Remembrance Garden (opposite Áras an Chontae), Longford town
In memory of Ashling Murphy and to stand in solidarity with Ashling's family and community, a gathering will take place at the Longford Remembrance Garden at 1.30pm on Monday, 17 January: https://t.co/971zsOkvfz#Longford #YourCouncil @LWLLongford pic.twitter.com/s0zai6pmGK— Longford County Council (@longfordcoco) January 14, 2022
An online Book of Condolences has been opened for Ashling Murphy RIP by Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan: https://t.co/i9CmWww6j8— Longford County Council (@longfordcoco) January 14, 2022
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam pic.twitter.com/eE8kwAt51t
Community from around Ardagh, Co Longford gather at Village Green #VigilForAshling #Ardagh #Longford @Longford_Leader pic.twitter.com/hqSMbvKP3G— John Barrington (@BarringtonJF) January 14, 2022
Family of late Ashling Murphy request privacy as gardaí make 'significant progress' in murder investigation
