Longford road closure to facilitate emergency repair works on Drumnahara bridge
A local secondary road in Ballinalee will be closed from today from until Friday, October 8 to facilitate emergency repairs to Drumnahara Bridge.
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed below;
Road to be Closed: Local Secondary Route LS-5102-0 Drumnahara/Kilshruley, Ballinalee, Co Longford
Dates of Closure: Monday, September 20 to Friday, October 8
Hours of Closure: 24Hrs
Diversion Route: Local diversions will also apply via the LS 5102-0, LP1063- 0, LS 5101-0, and the LP 1053-0
This closure is to facilitate emergency repair works on Drumnahara bridge