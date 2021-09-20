Longford road closure to facilitate emergency repair works on Drumnahara bridge

A local secondary road in Ballinalee will be closed from today from until Friday, October 8 to facilitate emergency repairs to Drumnahara Bridge. 

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed below;

Road to be Closed: Local Secondary Route LS-5102-0 Drumnahara/Kilshruley, Ballinalee, Co Longford

Dates of Closure: Monday, September 20 to Friday, October 8

Hours of Closure: 24Hrs

Diversion Route: Local diversions will also apply via the LS 5102-0, LP1063- 0, LS 5101-0, and the LP 1053-0

This closure is to facilitate emergency repair works on Drumnahara bridge

