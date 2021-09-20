Search

20/09/2021

Woman dies and three hospitalised following collision in Monaghan

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Roslea Road out of Clones, Co Monaghan, which occurred at approximately 5am, this Monday morning, September 20.

A passenger in the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was fatally injured during the collision.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. 

A technical examination will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the Roslea Road out of Clones and the Largy Townland area this morning between 4.00am and 5:00am and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

