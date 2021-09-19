Longford motorists warned to expect disruption following closure of Cloone Road, Drumlish
The Cloone Road, Drumlish will be closed from 8am to 6pm over the next three days, with diversions in place. This closure is to facilitate emergency removal of trees during construction of footpath under Drumlish/Ballinamuck Clar scheme.
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed below;
Road to be Closed: L-1013-0 ( Cloone Road) Drumlish) from its junction with R-194 in Derawley to its junction with L-1012-0/L-1014-0 in Melkagh
Dates of Closure: Monday 20th to Wednesday 22nd September 2021
Hours of Closure: 8am to 6pm daily
Diversion Route: From Derawley- via R-194, L-1017, Ballinamuck & L-1014.
From Melkagh - via L-1014, Ballinamuck, L-1017 & R-194
