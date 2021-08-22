'I will love you forever': Heartbroken wife grieves husband after Limerick crash

TRAGICALLY Kate Quilligan didn't get the chance to walk down the aisle to Myles 'Miley' Harty on Saturday but they will always be "husband and wife".

Myles, aged 20, died following a single vehicle collision on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road at around 1am on Saturday morning - just hours before he was due to get married.

His bride-to-be, Kate, took to Facebook on Saturday night to express her love for Myles’ and the terrible grief at his passing.

"I know you’re minding me from heaven - your first night up there baby. You finally got me to be your wife and from this day forward we are husband and wife. That’s all we both wanted.

"I would love to wake up to you in the morning like I should be for the first time ever but unfortunately God has a different plan for us,” wrote Kate on her Facebook page on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Kate left off balloons at St Munchin’s Church where they were due to be wed.

"We all should be celebrating the best day of our life at that church but instead it’s the worst. I love you forever my Brownie. It will always be me and you no matter what. I love you unconditionally my gentle giant - you didn’t deserve this my handsome baby boy,” wrote Kate.

Her final post on Saturday night was simply, "I will love you forever".

There have been hundreds of tributes on social media to Myles and saying their prayers and thoughts are with Kate and the families at this terrible time.

Gardai are investigating the collision which claimed Myles’ life. Another male passenger, aged in his 20s, was taken to UHL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R518 at Cragmore, Askeaton at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.