20/08/2021

Search our Archive

UPDATE | Gardaí appeal for witnesses after five injured in 'serious' three car Longford collision

UPDATE | Gardaí appeal for witnesses after five injured in 'serious' three car Longford collision

File photo: One of those injured was was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on the R198 at Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon Thursday, August 19 at 2.50pm.

A three car collision occurred on the R198.

One female driver (late 50s) was removed to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition. 

The second female driver (early 50s) was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition.

The third female driver (early 30s) and her two female passengers (40 years and 14 years) all received medical attention at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R198 in the townland of Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon Thursday, August 19 between 2.30pm and 3pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.

PVs reopening brings 15 jobs to Longford

Refurbished: Granard couple prepare for September reopening of popular gastropub

There's a new chef in town at Vintage Bar & Steakhouse Moydow

No money was ever in place for state of the art St Joseph's Care Centre neuro rehab unit, says Health Minister

Nolan slams claims over funding and accuses Donnelly of 'hypocrisy'

Hopes of a dedicated acquired brain injury unit being brought to St Joseph’s Care Centre in Longford have been dashed by Health Minister Simon Donnelly.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media