UPDATE | Gardaí appeal for witnesses after five injured in 'serious' three car Longford collision

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on the R198 at Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon Thursday, August 19 at 2.50pm.

A three car collision occurred on the R198.

One female driver (late 50s) was removed to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

The second female driver (early 50s) was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition.

The third female driver (early 30s) and her two female passengers (40 years and 14 years) all received medical attention at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R198 in the townland of Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon Thursday, August 19 between 2.30pm and 3pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.