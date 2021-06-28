Gardaí ask people not to share videos of fatal M8 crash

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision on the M8 in County Tipperary this Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4pm gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a two car collision on the M8 southbound between J6 Thurles and J7 Cashel North.

"The driver of one of the cars; a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car. The driver and sole occupant of the second car; a woman in her late 30s, was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening," said a garda spokesperson.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at South Tipperary Hospital, Clonmel and the local coroner has been notified.

Forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the scene and traffic diversions are in place. Significant traffic delays are reported on some of the affected routes, a number of garda units are directing traffic as work continues to clear the crash site.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the motorway at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigating gardaí are aware of video footage and images of the collision currently circulating online.

"Out of respect to the family of the deceased and to those involved we would ask people not to share this material," said a garda spokesperson.