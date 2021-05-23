Ford Mustang Mach 1 has touched down

First deliveries of the new Ford Mustang Mach 1 – the most track-focused Mustang ever offered to customers in Europe – are now underway, Ford has announced.

Enhancing the powerful performance of the world’s best-selling sports car with a specially-calibrated 460 PS 5.0-litre V8 engine 1 and unique transmission specifications, Mustang Mach 1 also introduces bespoke aerodynamics and new performance component cooling systems for greater agility and consistent on-track performance. Mustang Mach 1 delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.4 seconds and increases downforce by 22 per cent compared with Mustang GT for enhanced cornering capability and high-speed stability. Introducing the iconic Mach 1 moniker to the region for the first time, the limited-edition model also delivers race-derived styling, specification and detailing for performance car fans.

“There’s a reason Mustang is the world’s best-selling sports car, but the Mach 1 is going to elevate Mustang to another level in the hearts of performance car fans on this side of the Atlantic,” said Matthias Tonn, Mustang Mach 1 chief programme engineer for Europe. “Road or track, this is the most capable Mustang ever to reach Europe and is more than worthy of carrying the legendary Mach 1 badge.”

Thoroughbred performance

Specially tuned for a “reward-to-rev” character that makes the Mustang driving experience more satisfying than ever, Mustang Mach 1’s all-aluminium Ford V8 engine combines a high-performance Open Air Induction System, intake manifold and 87 mm throttle bodies with low-pressure port fuel injection and high-pressure direct fuel injection for 460 PS power at 7,250 rpm and 529 Nm torque at 4,900 rpm.

Sustained performance driving is supported by an auxiliary engine oil-cooler and a new engine oil filter adaptor to ensure optimum oil flow and consistent performance on track.

Mustang Mach 1 customers have a choice of high-strength, high-precision transmissions designed to comfortably manage high-rpm gear-shifts.

Offered for the first time in Europe on a production Mustang, the TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox features a robust twin-disc clutch and short-throw shifter, while aggressive upshifts and downshifts are made smoother, more precise and easier to perform with rev-matching technology and flat shift capability.

Also available is Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic gearbox, featuring an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration.

Both transmissions benefit from a dedicated oil cooler, rear axle cooling system and limited slip differential for consistently optimised transfer of torque to the road. The 10-speed automatic also features a second air-to-oil cooler – increasing cooling capacity by a further 75 per cent.

Aerodynamic enhancements include new two-piece upper as well as lower and side grilles for improved cooling, and a new front splitter, undertray, single-deck rear spoiler and performance rear diffuser for optimised downforce and aero balance.

The lengthened undertray also uses dedicated fins to direct cooling air to the brakes, which themselves feature a higher specification brake booster for consistently responsive braking performance.

Six-piston BremboTM brake callipers support 100-0 km/h stopping distances of less than 32 metres.

Combining with enhanced aerodynamics to deliver Mustang’s sharpest directional changes and most agile responses in Europe to-date, electric power-assisted steering, electronically-controlled MagneRide® 2 adjustable suspension, and stiffer front springs and anti-roll bars are all uniquely tuned for Mustang Mach 1.

The suspension architecture is configured to mitigate squat, dive and lift under hard acceleration and braking, and includes subframes and toe-link components proven in Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 models.

Unique five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels are 0.5 inches wider front and rear, and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres for outstanding grip on road and track.

Further enhancing the performance driving experience, Mustang Mach 1 continues to deliver Mustang selectable Drive Modes including Sport and Track modes, 3 with Track Apps 3 enabling drivers to deploy accelerometer, acceleration timers and Launch Control 4 features – viewed in the standard 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster.

Performance-inspired design

Race-derived styling is a hallmark of the iconic Mustang Mach 1 since the very first iteration in 1969.

The newest generation’s styling is strongly influenced by aerodynamic features including the front grilles, front splitter, rear diffuser and rear spoiler in distinctive high- or low-gloss black and Magnetic finishes.

Unique 19-inch wheels are finished in moody, low-gloss Dark Tarnish.

Eight bold combinations for body colour and bonnet and side stripes include Fighter Jet Grey with Satin Black/Reflective Orange stripes – which also adds orange brake callipers –and Grabber Yellow with Satin Black/White stripes, while Mach 1 logos appears on the rear deck-lid and on front wings regardless of colour choice.

Mustang Mach 1’s bespoke-tuned Active Valve Performance Exhaust system features four chromed 4.5-inch tips for an unmistakable look in addition to the unique sound.

Inside, leather sports seats feature Metal Grey stitching and each Mustang Mach 1 interior includes a dashboard badge with Mach 1 logo and build number.

Standard comfort and convenience technologies include heated and cooled front seats, SYNC 3 connectivity, 5 a premium 12-speaker B&O Sound System, and FordPass Connect 6 modem.

“A true Mustang Mach 1 needs to look fast even standing still,” Tonn said.

“The functional aerodynamics and exclusive race-inspired features will leave performance car fans in no doubt that this Mustang means business – even before it hits the track.”