Gardai seize car after clocking uninsured motorist well above speed limit in dangerous conditions

An uninsured driver has had their car seized after they were detected speeding in dangerous conditions.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this Audi travelling at a speed of 140km/h in a 100km zone on the N7/M7 in what garda i described as a 'wet greasy road surface'.

Upon further inquiries, gardai discovered the car was also uninsured.

The vehicle was impounded and court proceedings commenced.