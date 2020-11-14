Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme to recommence in the coming weeks

Confirmation from Minister Michael McGrath that the the Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme is to recommence has been welcomed by local political representatives, including Minister of State Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Robert Troy, Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Micheál Carrigy.

The Minister for Finance is tabling an amendment to the Finance Bill to give legislative effect to the existing medical criteria for primary medical certs and, once enacted in the coming weeks, this will enable new primary medical certs to be issued and the recommencement of the Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme.

A review of the scheme was previously called for given the current restrictive nature of it.

Minister McGrath has confirmed that a review of the scheme will take place.

The scope of the review is still being developed but it will include the establishment of a working group to include representatives of the disability advocacy bodies, the HSE, the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal.