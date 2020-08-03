Longford Leader Motoring: Carving up the roads

A fresh, self-confident road stance, plenty of room for customization and extensive connectivity all are hallmarks of the new Audi A1 Citycarver.

The most progressive model in the new A1 product line-up is at home in any environment — in the city, on country roads and highways, and even on slightly rough terrain. The new A1 Citycarver is based on the A1 Sportback with respect to technology and design.

It features powerful and taut, sporty body lines while also offering around four centimeters of additional ground clearance. This provides for easier entry and better visibility.



Test car

My test car was an Audi A1 Citycarver 30 TFSI 6-speed manual 116bhp finished in dazzling Glacier White metallic paint with a contrasting Mythos Black roof for an ultra-modern look.

Standard equipment includes lane departure warning, Audi Pre-sense front, a 10.25” digital cockpit with an 8.8” MMI display, hill hold, heated door mirrors, Audi e-call, sports front seats, roof spoiler, LED headlights, LED rear lights with dynamic indicators, Smartphone interface, front centre armrest, 17” alloy wheels, 3-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel, rear parking sensors, cruise control, aluminium interior switches and buttons, along with many more comfort, convenience, safety and technology features.

Optional extras fitted to my test car included front parking sensors, auto-dimming rear view mirror, dual-zone climate control, multi-coloured ambient lighting, rear privacy glass, Virtual Cockpit, accent surfaces in silver-grey diamond, inlays in slate grey, and a Black Package for ultimate individuality.

With 116bhp and 200Nm of torque on offer, the 1.0-litre petrol engine enables the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 9.9-seconds, and can achieve a top speed of 198km/h (where permitted), while consuming as little as 6.1-litres of fuel for every 100km’s driven on a combined driving cycle.

Thanks to a low emissions figure of 117g/km, annual road tax is just €200.

On the road, the A1 Citycarver’s powertrain is equally as good as it is in a regular Audi A1, with a smooth, torquey and refined feel, while the car’s slick manual gearshift is precise in its operation.

As in the regular A1, the ride quality of the Citycarver is excellent. With extra suspension travel to soak up bumps, the Citycarver feels softer and well settled on the road, while admirable steering precision provides great feedback to the driver.

Pricing for the new A1 Citycarver starts at just €29,350 (ex-works), while Audi’s comprehensive 3-Year/90,000km warranty comes as standard.