Gardaí clock driver doing outrageous 200km/h speed on busy motorway

Gardaí detected a driver travelling at ridiculous speed on a stretch of the M8 motorway on Wednesday morning.

Also read: Covid-19 driving test delays costing drivers hundreds of euro in insurance premiums

The BMW driver was clocked doing 200km/h, 80km/h over the 120km/h speed limit.

WATCH: Dramatic footage as van collides with horse and cart on busy road

Proceedings are underway for dangerous driving.

Gardaí said: "#SlowDown and always abide by the speed limit"