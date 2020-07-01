Longford gardaí stop commercial vehicle with major defects

Longford gardaí stopped a commercial vehicle on Wednesday which they later found to have major defects.

Via the An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) official twitter account, it was revealed that the Longford Roads Policing Unit detained a commercial vehicle for an enforcement test on suspicion it was in such a poor state & posed a significant danger to other road users.

During the test a number of major defects were discovered and as a result the driver will appear in court at a future date.

