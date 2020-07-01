Longford gardaí stop commercial vehicle with major defects
Longford gardaí stopped a commercial vehicle on Wednesday which they later found to have major defects.
Via the An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) official twitter account, it was revealed that the Longford Roads Policing Unit detained a commercial vehicle for an enforcement test on suspicion it was in such a poor state & posed a significant danger to other road users.
During the test a number of major defects were discovered and as a result the driver will appear in court at a future date.
Longford RPU detained a commercial vehicle for an Enforcement Test on suspicion it was in such a poor state & posed a significant danger to other road users.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 1, 2020
A number of major defects were discovered during the test which will result in a court appearance for the driver. pic.twitter.com/13lHHDo1nz