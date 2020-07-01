Longford Omniplex cinema announces reopening date

Omniplex Cinemas have announced their full reopening schedule for all 18 cinemas in the Republic of Ireland.

Longford Omniplex cinema will reopen on Friday, July 17.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said, “We are delighted to, shortly, re-open our cinemas with a selection of popular classic movies and can’t wait for guests of all ages to see Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back on the big screen.”

In relation to how the cinema experience will change, Mark continued, “We are working hard to ensure physical distancing guidelines are followed and for the first few weeks, tickets will only be sold on our website www.omniplex.ie.

"Patrons will also notice new directional and instructional signs throughout the cinema as well as self-scanning of tickets. However fresh Popcorn and treats will still be available!"

In order for staff and guests to enjoy a safe cinema trip, Omniplex have implemented a range of new measures including:

· Pre-Booking of tickets – to control the number of patrons in our foyers and auditoriums, tickets need to be booked online.

· In-Cinema Seat Separation – a 2 metre gap will be provided beside, in-front of and behind each booking.

· Limited capacity – maximum of 50 guests at any time in the foyer or at any screening with social distancing in place, screen capacities will reduce by over 70%

· Enhanced cleaning regimes – including screens and all customer touchpoints. Guests will find sanitisation stations in each of our cinemas

· Reduced showtimes – only one movie will start every 20 minutes to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning. These policies will be adapted in line with official guidance.

