A good hair day for Longford businesses

Things were looking positive for the local economy on Monday as Phase 3 of the government’s plans to reopen the country came into effect and those businesses many people have missed the most - pubs and hair salons - could finally reopen their doors, albeit with strict social distancing measures.

Hair salons across the county are completely booked out for the coming weeks, as customers finally abandon the bottled hair dyes and dodgy home cuts for the professional hair care that can only be got at a salon.

Margaret Mulvihill of Zara Hair Salon reopened her doors at 7am on Monday morning to start into approximately 250 bookings that have been made for the coming weeks, while Billy’s Barbers saw a queue of patrons outside from as early as 7am on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a number of local pubs, which can serve ‘substantial’ meals have managed to refurbish their premises to reopen under new Covid-19 restrictions.

Mike Cooney of Cooney’s Hotel in Ballymahon revealed to the Leader that he put a lot into preparing the hotel for its grand reopening on Monday but that it was “great to be back” as a number of patrons arrived to enjoy a delicious meal.

And, as Phase 3 gets well underway across the country and people are encouraged to holiday in Ireland this summer, Center Parcs Longford Forest has announced July 13 as its reopening date, following several months of closure in its first year of business due to Covid-19.