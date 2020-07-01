Ballymahon's Maura Higgins launches 34-piece make-up range with Inglot

Ballymahon's Maura Higgins

Last year, she strutted into the Love Island villa and captured the attention of the world. This year, she's launching her own makeup collection. It's safe to say it's been an eventful 12 months for Maura Higgins.

The Ballymahon beauty has launched a stunning 34-piece makeup collection with Inglot, which will be on sale from tomorrow (Thursday) morning from selected pharmacies and Inglot stockists in Longford and Ballymahon.

Say hello to my GLAM and GLOW skin collection with @inglotuk @inglotireland these are the most extra, dreamiest, melt on the skin Bronze & Blush palettes that I have EVER used!!! The Sparkling dusts are just next level too. Check out my stories for more.. #INGLOTXMAURA

