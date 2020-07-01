Ballymahon's Maura Higgins launches 34-piece make-up range with Inglot

Last year, she strutted into the Love Island villa and captured the attention of the world. This year, she's launching her own makeup collection. It's safe to say it's been an eventful 12 months for Maura Higgins.

The Ballymahon beauty has launched a stunning 34-piece makeup collection with Inglot, which will be on sale from tomorrow (Thursday) morning from selected pharmacies and Inglot stockists in Longford and Ballymahon.