Local man gets a birthday drive-by from Longford Community Gardaí

Longford's community gardaí are still looking out for the community as Covid-19 restrictions are eased across the country.

Most recently, members of the Community Policing Unit paid a visit to Darren Brady, who was missing the staff and his friends at St Christopher's Resource Centre in Ballymahon.

Staff at his residence in Clonbalt Woods, Longford town, contacted the Garda Community Liaison Officer to see if they could help to mark the occasion with a drive by. He even got to go for a drive in the squad car.

Darren loved it - it really made his day and he wants to give a big thank you to the community gardaí for making it so special.