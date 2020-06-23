Speeding driver with no licence tests positive for drugs

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Speeding driver with no licence tests positive for drugs

Speeding driver with no licence tests positive for drugs

One motorist was breaking a myriad of road traffic laws when they were stopped by gardaí at the weekend.

A Meath Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle travelling at 149 km/k in a 120 km/h zone on the M3.

The driver had no licence or insurance and tested positive for cannabis.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was detained with a court appearance to follow.