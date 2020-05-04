Uninsured driver in Longford on non essential journey has car seized by gardaí

An uninsured driver in Longford, on a non essential journey, has had their car seized by gardaí.

The Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver yesterday, Sunday, May 3.

The driver had no insurance, no NCT, was on a non essential journey and the car was seized with court proceedings to follow.

Gardaí in neighbouring Cavan also seized a car yesterday after the driver had no insurance.

Gardaí RPU Longford stopped driver of this car y/day. No Insurance/ NCT. Driver not on essential journey & advised re; same. Car seized & proceedings to follow. #StayHome #PhysicalDistancing #OperationFanacht pic.twitter.com/mrJrM0iWtM — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 4, 2020