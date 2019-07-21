Van driver on three year disqualification stopped by Longford Gardaí while driving and operating mobile phone

The Longford Roads Policing Unit this morning stopped a van driver who was operating a mobile phone while driving and subsequently discovered the driver was serving a three year driving disqualification.

The driver will appear at a future court sitting.

The @GardaTraffic twitter revealed how the driver was stopped for holding and operating a mobile phone while driving by the Longford Roads Policing Unit.

The driver was found to be disqualified from driving for 3 years. There was no Certificate of Road worthiness for the vehicle and court proceedings to follow.

Also read: Man killed and two hospitalised following collision between motorcycle and a car

Also read: Driver in Longford arrested and charged with driving at over twice the speed limit in treacherous conditions