Van driver on three year disqualification stopped by Longford Gardaí while driving and operating mobile phone
The Longford Roads Policing Unit this morning stopped a van driver who was operating a mobile phone while driving and subsequently discovered the driver was serving a three year driving disqualification.
The driver will appear at a future court sitting.
The @GardaTraffic twitter revealed how the driver was stopped for holding and operating a mobile phone while driving by the Longford Roads Policing Unit.
The driver was found to be disqualified from driving for 3 years. There was no Certificate of Road worthiness for the vehicle and court proceedings to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver for holding and operating a mobile phone while driving. Driver found to be disqualified from driving for 3 years. No Certificate of Road Worthiness. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/RUa9USRP6Z— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 21, 2019