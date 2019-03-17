M6 motorway closed after five vehicles involved in horror smash

The M6 motorway is currently is closed in both directions between J3 Rochfortbridge and J5 Tullamore.

There are reports of several collisions on either side of the motorway including one involving a number of vehicles at the off ramp for Tullamore near Kilbeggan

Emergency services are attending scenes of the accidents.

The Garda press office confirmed, "Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious traffic collision on the M6 at junction 5 (Kilbeggan). At least five vehicles at involved in the crash and the motorway will be closed in both directions until further notice. Motorists are asked to divert to the N52 via Mullingar."

A hail shower has reportedly caused slippery road conditions in the area so extra caution is needed.