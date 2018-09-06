Longford Motoring Alert: Drivers warned to expect delays on R198 and N63 due to roadworks

Longford motorists are being warned to expect delays as roadworks are underway and about to get underway in the county.

Longford County Council says that there are temporary traffic lights in operation on the R198, Longford to Drumlish road at Kilnashee for the next two weeks.

Works will be taking place between the hours of 8am and 6pm, and delays can be expected.



While next week, from Tuesday, September 11 to Friday, September 14, a traffic management plan will be in place at the N63 Knockanboy (Athlone Rd Junction to Gowlan) to facilitate the resurfacing of hard shoulders on both sides of road.



Traffic restrictions will be in place between 7am and 7pm, but the road will remain open.

