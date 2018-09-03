Roadworks to bring about temporary south Longford road closure

Motorists are being advised to pay heed to the closure of a busy road in south Longford to facilitate emergency roadworks over the coming days.

Longford County Council says it intends temporarily closing the R392 at Derryveagh, Lanesboro tomorrow (Tuesday) to allow for the works to be carried out.

It's anticipated the closure will last until Thursday (September 6) with the road being closed off to traffic from 8am until 6pm.

In advance of those measures two detours have been put in place.

Motorists travelling from Lanesboro to Ballymahon are advised to go via the N63 to Ballymacormack and to turn right onto the R397 before continuing through Kenagh to Terlicken ahead of turning left onto the R392 to Ballymahon.

Those travelling from Ballymahon to Lanesboro are urged to go via the R392-1955 at Terlicken, turn right onto the R397 and continue through Kenagh to Ballymacormack before turning left onto the N63 to Lanesboro.