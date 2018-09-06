Twelve Longford residential properties could be yours for €850,000 in next BidX1 online auction

Twelve Longford residential properties, with reserve price tags ranging between €40,000 and €90,000, will go under the virtual hammer at a BidX1 online auction on Tuesday, September 18.



The accumulated reserve on the twelve properties - six in Longford town, five in Ballymahon and one in Edgeworthstown - amounts to €850,000.

Also read: Luxurious living in north Longford - this impressive property comes with a price tag of €375,000



Digital property company BidX1 has sold more than €128m worth of commercial and residential property so far this year.

Details of the 12 Longford Residential Properties

Lot 25

84 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, N39 E8F2

Reserve not to exceed €40,000

Property Summary

Semi detached three bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 90 sq. m (968 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,200 per annum.



Lot 52

28 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 DX60

Reserve not to exceed €90,000

Property Summary

End of terrace four bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 109 sq. m (1,173 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,400 per annum.



Lot 73 (Viewing, Friday, September 7 from 10am to 12 noon)

Apartment 7 Hibernian Court, Longford Town, N39 K306

Reserve not to exceed €42,000

Property Summary

Third floor two bedroom apartment.

Extending to approximately 91 sq. m (971 sq. ft).

Vacant possession.

Lot 78

85 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, N39 F3P1

Reserve not to exceed €40,000

Property Summary

Semi detached three bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 90 sq. m (968 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,200 per annum.



Lot 111

36 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 YX54

Reserve not to exceed €90,000

Property Summary

End of terrace four bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 108 sq. m (1,162 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,760 per annum.



Lot 147

15 Oaklands Dale, Ballinalee Road, Longford, N39 F9F7

Reserve not to exceed €70,000

Property Summary

Mid terrace two bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 80 sq. m (861 sq. ft).

Vacant possession.



Lot 175 (Viewing, Friday, September 7 from 6pm to 6.30pm)

19 Moy Mews, Ballymahon, Longford, N39 W029

Reserve not to exceed €75,000

Property Summary

Mid terrace three bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 91 sq. m (980 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €3,600 per annum.



Lot 177 (Viewing, Monday, September 10 from 6pm to 7pm)

7 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 WY66

Reserve not to exceed €70,000

Property Summary

Semi detached three bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 88 sq. m (947 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €4,200 per annum.



Lot 202 (Viewing, Friday, September 7 from 3pm to 4pm)

35 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 V322

Reserve not to exceed €90,000

Property Summary

Mid terrace four bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 104 sq. m (1,119 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €4,560 per annum.



Lot 209

69 Cartrum Breac, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, N39 F5N3

Reserve not to exceed €78,000

Property Summary

Semi detached three bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 96 sq. m (1,033 sq. ft).

Vacant possession.



Lot 213 (Viewing, Friday, September 7 from 2pm to 3pm)

23 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 E228

Reserve not to exceed €90,000

Property Summary

Mid terrace four bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 104 sq. m (1,119 sq. ft).

Vacant possession.



Lot 218

18 Oaklands Court, Ballinalee Road, Longford, N39 T6F5

Reserve not to exceed €75,000

Property Summary

End of terrace two bedroom house.

Extending to approximately 80 sq. m (861 sq. ft).

Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €3,600 per annum.

Also read: Cast your vote! Four contenders for Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award