Luxurious living in north Longford

A unique and superior four bedroom family home with detached outbuilding/stable on one acre has come onto the market in north Longford.

Westgrove Lodge located at Ballinroey, Dring, Co Longford is up for grabs with a price tag of €375,000 attached.

With Superior quality decor throughout, this beautiful home comprises solid oak timber porch leading to impressive hallway with three reception rooms, kitchen, dining room, utility, two spacious bathrooms and four bedrooms two of which are ensuite.

Approached via a charming avenue style entrance this superior family home with its incredible attention to detail is beautifully positioned overlooking the picturesque countryside.

Masterfully reconstructed and extended in 2004 and of superior artistic quality, this extensive two storey house gives a total floor area of c. 301 sq.m (c. 3,240 sq.ft).

With its natural stone construction and natural slate roof, the home blends into the landscape providing an exclusive and tranquil setting which is second to none.

The outdoors beckon with the famous Loch Gowna and Derrycasson Woods on the doorstep!