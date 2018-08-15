Roads Policing Unit arrest driver who tested positive for cannabis and cocaine

The Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver today (Wednesday, August 15) who tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

On patrol on the N60, the Roscommon Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver on the N60 who tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. The driver was arrested, and a blood sample was taken at Roscommon Garda Station, with a court appearance to follow.

