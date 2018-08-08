Driver of truck on wrong side of road near Longford had a bottle of wine open alongside him and was eleven times over legal limit

The driver of an articulated vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road, had a bottle of wine open beside him and was eleven times over the drink driving limit when he was arrested at Cloontuskert, Co Roscommon yesterday.

An Garda Síochána revealed details of the incredible and dangerous incident via their Twitter account.



Members of Roscommon Road Policing Unit arrested the driver of the articulated vehicle at 3.10pm at Cloontuskert, which is situated merely 5 kms from Lanesboro, Co Longford.

The driver was travelling on the incorrect side of the side and the RPU stopped the vehicle, the found the driver had a bottle of wine open beside him and that he was also not wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to Roscommon Garda Station where a breath test showed be was eleven times over the drink driving limit.

