Longford Road Policing Unit arrest speeding learner driver who failed breath test near Edgeworthstown
Longford Road Policing Unit arrest speeding learner driver who failed breath test near Edgeworthstown
The Longford Road Policing Unit earlier this afternoon, Sunday, August 5, arrested a learner driver who was speeding and also failed a breath test.
An Garda Síochána, via their official Twitter account, tweeted that they were conducting a speed checkpoint at Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown when they stopped a motorist travelling at 87 kph in a 50kmph.
It turned out to be a learner driver unaccompanied, there was no NCT or TAX on the vehicle and the driver also failed a breath test. The driver was arrested and charged and a court appearance will follow.
Also read: Speeding problems to be tackled in south Longford
Also read: Petition set up calling on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to save Longford nurse from deportation
Longford Road Policing Unit conducting a speed checkpoint at— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 5, 2018
Bracklin Road Edgeworthstown 5th August 2018 stopped motorist travelling at 87 kph in a 50kmph. Learner driver unaccompanied, no NCT or TAX also failed breath test. Driver arrested and charged to court pic.twitter.com/0wOD3YBmON