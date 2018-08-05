Longford Road Policing Unit arrest speeding learner driver who failed breath test near Edgeworthstown

The Longford Road Policing Unit earlier this afternoon, Sunday, August 5, arrested a learner driver who was speeding and also failed a breath test.



An Garda Síochána, via their official Twitter account, tweeted that they were conducting a speed checkpoint at Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown when they stopped a motorist travelling at 87 kph in a 50kmph.



It turned out to be a learner driver unaccompanied, there was no NCT or TAX on the vehicle and the driver also failed a breath test. The driver was arrested and charged and a court appearance will follow.

Also read: Speeding problems to be tackled in south Longford

Also read: Petition set up calling on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to save Longford nurse from deportation