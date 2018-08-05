Longford Road Policing Unit arrest speeding learner driver who failed breath test near Edgeworthstown

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Road Policing Unit arrest speeding learner driver who failed breath test near Edgeworthstown

Longford Road Policing Unit arrest speeding learner driver who failed breath test near Edgeworthstown

The Longford Road Policing Unit earlier this afternoon, Sunday, August 5, arrested a learner driver who was speeding and also failed a breath test.

An Garda Síochána, via their official Twitter account, tweeted that they were conducting a speed checkpoint at Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown when they stopped a motorist travelling at 87 kph in a 50kmph.

It turned out to be a learner driver unaccompanied, there was no NCT or TAX on the vehicle and the driver also failed a breath test. The driver was arrested and charged and a court appearance will follow.

Also read: Speeding problems to be tackled in south Longford

Also read: Petition set up calling on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to save Longford nurse from deportation