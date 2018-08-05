Petition set up calling on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to save Longford nurse from deportation

An online petition has been set up calling on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to accept Vekash Manzoor Khokhar’s application for asylum and to not deport him to Pakistan. Vekash, a qualified ER nurse and talented dancer, is living in Longford.



Friends of ‘Vicky’, as he is known, have set up the petition, saying that he is ‘about to be needlessly deported from Ireland’.



Vekash arrived in Ireland from Pakistan in June 2015 seeking asylum.



Since then, he has volunteered for many activities in Longford, from the local samba band, the local church, St Mel’s Cathedral, St Mel’s Musical Society, the Attic Youth Cafe and dance projects, to voluntarily working five days a week at a local nursing home.



You can read more about Vekash in this ‘Irish Times’ article HERE



His original asylum application failed and those behind the petition say if Vekash is deported, he will be banned from Ireland for 10 years and imprisoned back in Pakistan.



“We have until August 27 to try and help Vicky stay or at least enable him to return voluntarily and avoid deportation, leaving him with a chance of coming back.”



They are asking for common sense to prevail and for Vicky to be granted permission to stay in Ireland, at least until his work permit is ready.

You can sign the petition HERE

Also read: Looking after our youth: Skate Park a possibility in Longford town

Also read: New bill to strengthen powers of Longford coroners

This fantastic #dancer from #Longford has been issued with a #deportation order August 27. Vicky is a super guy that has so much to offer Ireland. We’re trying to rally together to help him. Please sign the #petition https://t.co/27H8gz9yWY — Edwina Guckian (@EdwinaGuckian) August 4, 2018

I'm calling on @CharlieFlanagan to save Longford nurse Vicky Khokhar from deportation. https://t.co/wIxoqNacB2 via @UpliftIRL — Donal O'Kelly (@DonalOKellyInfo) August 5, 2018

I'm calling on @CharlieFlanagan to save Longford nurse Vicky Khokhar from deportation. https://t.co/DWs8Jmaca7 via @UpliftIRL Stop Deportations now — Bernadette (@Bernieadufe) August 4, 2018

This fantastic #dancer from #Longford has been issued with a #deportation order August 27. Vicky is a super guy that has so much to offer Ireland. We’re trying to rally together to help him. Please sign the #petition https://t.co/86jawhHxIY August 4, 2018