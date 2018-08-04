Looking after our youth: Skate Park a possibility in Longford town

Young people don't have many amenities in Longford town and a skate park has long been a facility that local groups have cried out for.

Consultation on the preparation of the Integrated Action Plan with various youth groups identified the need for a skate park for the young people.

An ideal location for such a facility would be close to the town centre, with good accessibility and passive overlooking but also not on the main thoroughfare.

Therefore, it is considered that Connolly Barracks is an opportune location for such a facility.

It's also important that young people in Longford should benefit from the redevelopment of the Camlin Quarter and enhancement of the town and facilities within the town.

And, with such close proximity to the vacant shopping centre, which is set to be turned into an entertainment complex in the near future, it makes perfect sense to ensure a skate park facility is on offer, to attract young people into the town, instead of forcing them to other counties where a skate park facility is available.

Skate park plan in the pipeline for Longford town