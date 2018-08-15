Gardaí appeal for information after a number of houses broken into in Edgeworthstown

Gardaí have launched an investigation following a number of burglaries that occurred in Edgeworthstown today (Wednesday, August 15).



The houses, situated on the Ballymahon Road, are understood to have been unoccupied at the time of the raids.



This incident in Edgeworthstown comes just seven days after three burglaries and attempted break-ins took place in Ardagh, Aughnacliffe and near Drumlish.

Gardaí believe the same gang were behind last week's incidents given the same modus operandi was used in each case.

A number of suspect vehicles have been linked to the Edgeworthstown break ins, including a black Ford Mondeo, a black VW Passat and a silver VW Golf.

Anyone who has any information or may have noticed any suspicious activity in or around the Ballymahonn road area of Edegworthstown between 9am and 3pm today is asked contact Granard Garda Station at 043 66 87660.

