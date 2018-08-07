Jaguar’s new electric SUV

SUVs right now are all the rage.

They have been the cash cow for many mainstream manufacturers and those who don’t offer one are losing out to the competition, writes Hugh Maguire.

Just a few years ago Jaguar launched their much anticipated all new SUV the F-Pace, a car to rival the likes of the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC to name but a few.

Next came their compact SUV the E-Pace and now their first all-electric SUV has arrived here, the all-new I-Pace.

A new Jaguar is always an exciting proposition. After all they don’t build mainstream bread and butter models.

The Jaguar name has always been synonymous with luxury performance cars, and a heritage rich in motor racing history.

So leaping into the EV market with a sports orientated SUV is a big step.

Now before I continue this is not a road test as I have not driven it yet, but its preview based on my time spent inspecting the new model in detail.

The styling is attractive and all the better for looking like a “normal” Jaguar, with none of the Eco car looks that has plagued some EV vehicles. It sits quite low for an SUV giving it a dynamic style that hints at its sporty pretensions.

The I-Pace is powered by 2 electric motors, one for each axle giving the car in effect 4 wheel drive and a total power output of 400bhp.

Jaguar claim a range of some 480km between recharges and claim the 90 KW battery can be charged to 80% in just 40 minutes using a 100 KW charging point (of which there are few).

Hook it up to the domestic supply and it will take around 10 hours to hit 80% capacity.

Performance as we have come to expect from electric cars is good hitting 100km in just 4.8 seconds so sporty in nature but practical too seating five in comfort and boasting a large 656 litre boot.

Jumping inside its immediately obvious that a lot of thought went into the interior as well.

Its sumptuous with beautifully sculptured ultra modern sports seats and the dual control touch Pro

Duo screens first seen in the recently launched Range Rover Velar.

Again it all ranges to look very stylish and I am glad to say that on the inside also Jaguar have resisted the temptation to give it a host of Eco displays. It all looks refreshingly modern and very well designed.

The new I-Pace is a very attractive newcomer to the EV market.

It carries all that Jaguar pedigree and boasts a sporty driving experience in a fully electric SUV.

The Jaguar car configurator allows you “build your own I-Pace” which make an attractive proposition for those wanting more individualisation.

So now we need to clock up a few km in one to tell you more and we will!

Prices start at a not inconsiderable €91,585 right up in Tesla and Audi E-Tron territory but that is the level at which this new EV Jaguar competes.