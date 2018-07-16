UPDATE: Victim of Leitrim road traffic fatality named locally

The victim of last night's fatal road traffic accident in Fearglass North, Mohill, has been named locally as Oliver Lesley.

Mr Lesley is a well known member of the Gortletteragh community. He was the sole occupant of a van which collided with a tree at 11.50pm last night (Sunday, July 15).

He was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are still at the scene of the road traffic collision and the road will remain closed until their work is complete.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071- 9650510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

