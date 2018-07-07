Skoda advises Longford motorists of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars

With temperatures reaching record highs last week, ŠKODA Ireland have launched an advertising campaign to highlight the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars during the warm weather.

The initiative is part of ongoing dog welfare efforts from the ŠKODA brand which urges car owners to consider the dangers of leaving pets in cars during this heat wave.

The campaign reveals that even a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal to a dog.

The inside of a car can reach 47°c in just one hour on a 22°c day, while at 26°c outside it can reach 37°c inside a car in the space of just 10 minutes.

Precautions that can be taken to keep dogs safe and well on a hot day:

· Never leave your dog in a car in warm weather, even if it feels cool outside

· Don't excessively walk or over-exercise your dog.

· Avoid walking your dog at the hottest time of the day - often morning or later in the evenings can be cooler.

· Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog.

· Make sure your dog has shade to cool off in, either inside or when out.

· Take your dog to the groomers and keep their fur clipped.

· Dogs can get sun burned, especially white dogs or those with little hair, so try and keep them out of direct sunlight and apply pet sunscreen when out and about.

· Think twice about any car trips with your dog - avoid congested roads or busy times of day when they could overheat in the car if you are caught up in traffic.

· If driving with your dog plan your journey considering cooler times of the day and places to take breaks. Make sure to have plenty of water for your dog.

Commenting on the campaign, Cathal Kealey, PR Manager at ŠKODA Ireland, said: “All too often we hear tragic stories of the consequences of dogs being left in cars during the summer months.

“Dogs cool down very differently to us humans.

“When in a car during warm weather, we keep cool by rolling up our sleeves, rolling down the windows or turning on the air conditioning but dogs don’t get a choice of what to wear or how to adjust the temperature.

“When it comes to looking after dogs in warm weather, our advice would be to never leave your dog in a parked car.

“As temperatures rise, even a few minutes can prove fatal for your dog, even if that car has its windows left open or it has been left in the shade - it is still not safe.”

This year ŠKODA entered into their sixth year of partnership with Dogs Trust and continue to invest in campaigns to highlight dog welfare, particularly in hot weather.