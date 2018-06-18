Motorists urged to observe traffic restrictions ahead of Longford-Kildare clash

Spectators intending to make their make their way to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening for Longford’s All-Ireland qualifier clash with Kildare are being advised to pay heed to a series of traffic restrictions that will be in place both before and after the big game.

Longford Gardaí have drawn up a detailed traffic management plan designed to promote the free flow of cars and other vehicles both into and out of town.

As such, priority will be given to road users travelling from the east with gardaí directing motorists from the Padraic Colum, Leo Casey, Red Cow and Charlotte Brooke roundabouts.

The move is designed for the safety of all vehicular traffic travelling on the N4 on Saturday evening.

Spectators and motorists attending will be encouraged to travel westbound and directed to return eastbound ahead of their homeward journey.

Any motorists who park their vehicles inside the grounds of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford Rugby Club and the Lisbrack road won’t be allowed back up the town and instead will be directed back out onto the N5 at Augherea.

Equally, after match restrictions will be in place at Main Street and Richmond Street with no traffic allowed up Battery Road or Lower Main Street.

Gardaí will be out in force at Donlon’s Corner and the Cathedral Junction to facilitate traffic coming out of town and along the Dublin Road.

The latter measure is also designed to assist those attending 7:30pm Mass at St Mel’s Cathedral.