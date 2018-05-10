Longford motorists advised to expect delays on N55 between Ballymahon and Carrickboy

Longford County Council are advising motorists to expect delays next Tuesday, May 15, on the N55 between Ballymahon and Carrickboy, due to road resurfacing works.



A spokesperson from Longford County Council explained that the works will take place from 8am to 7pm and they are expected to be complete inside one day.

The road will remain open with traffic management in place for the duration of the resurfacing works and delays can be expected.



