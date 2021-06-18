Woman in her early 80s dies following Cavan road traffic collision
Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision, that occurred in the townland of Monelty, Stradone, Co. Cavan this morning Friday, June 18, 2021 at approximately 10.15a.m.
The woman in her early 80s, the sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body was removed from the scene to Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.
The road remains closed as Garda forensic collision investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Cavan Garda Station on (049) 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
