Longford rural transport firm hailed over response to Covid-19 pandemic

A rural transport company which covers county Longford has received significant praise for its response to the challenges presented by Covid 19 since March.

“It is important to recognise that the work of Local Link; to keep all its services running and its operators on the road has a wider community impact,” said incoming chairman Sean Farrell, “the fact that the company worked every single day is a credit to the staff and the rapid response to support the work of community partners has generated so much goodwill and respect on the ground for our company.”

Sean, a community representative from Longford was elected chairperson at the AGM of Local Link Longford Westmeath Roscommon held on July 28th;

“When the country went into lockdown; Local Link undertook to work with the Community Response teams over the three counties. This included work with Community Volunteers and In- Community response teams collecting groceries and messages home to those cocooning.

“It also meant a significant undertaking in terms of dispatch, keeping in contact with passengers and drivers, working with operators and having expertise available to Community Response Forums.”

Following his election, The Chairman’s report to the board included information on the previous year including that Local Link LWR carried 177,194 passengers on their services last year.

The board was also informed as part of the same report that the LR24 which serves a route corridor from Ballymahon to Longford has been extended to a year-round service from its current term-time only operation.

Sean also sent a message of congratulations to Senator Michael Carrigy on his recent election and welcomed Cllr Paraic Brady as the new representative from Longford County Council to the Board.