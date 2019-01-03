Longford Leader Motoring: New Audi Q3 arrives in style

Audi Ireland has announced the launch of the new Audi Q3.

A second-generation model, the new Audi Q3 is a family SUV which boasts unparalleled style, versatility and space for enhanced comfort.

The SUV earned the top score of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety test. The new Audi Q3 starts at an on-the-road price of €39,600 and is available to order now.

The new Audi Q3 also features a fully digital operating and display system, an extensive range of infotainment solutions and innovative driver assistance technology.

AWARD WINNING PASSENGER PROTECTION

The family SUV comes with a number of active safety systems as standard and received five stars in the Euro NCAP safety test. Audi pre-sense basic and Audi pre-sense front, for example, provide the driver with a visual, audible and haptic warning when critical situations involving pedestrians, cyclists or other vehicles are detected. Also included as standard equipment is Audi side assist, which warns of hazards when changing lanes, as well as Audi active lane assist which helps ensure the SUV remains safely in its lane. If required, the car can even deploy automatic emergency braking.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

The Audi Q3 boasts a bolder new body with a much sportier design concept than its predecessor.

Its narrow LED headlights run inwards with a uniquely wedge-like shape for stylish illumination. Its side view epitomises the balance of the exterior design with perfectly symmetrical lighting from headlights to rear lights. The side view is further enhanced by the 18-inch alloy wheels on SE and 19” alloy wheels on S line. Supported by a long roof edge spoiler, as well as aluminium roof rails, the steeply raked D pillars make a considerable contribution to the SUV’s more purposeful and powerful stance.

INTERIOR DESIGN

The configuration of the MMI touch display, alongside Audi virtual cockpit deliver an unrivalled driver experience, both features coming as standard on the new Q3.

Compared with its predecessor, the new Audi Q3 has grown in virtually all dimensions, boasting a size of 4.485 metres long, 1.856 metres wide and 1.585 metres high, offering the customer considerably more knee room, headroom and elbow room.

he increased room in the luggage compartment, which has an electric tailgate as standard, now totals 530 or 675 litres in size depending on the position of the rear seats and backrests.

CONNECTED

With a cutting-edge infotainment system, the Audi Q3 offers the same advanced technical functions as seen in Audi’s premium segments. Its top-of-the-line navigation system recognises the driver’s preferences based on previous journeys, allowing it to generate suitable route suggestions, along with traffic information, a point-of-interest search function and information on parking spaces and filling stations. The Audi Q3 comes, as standard, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bringing your smartphone apps onto the MMI. The Audi Q3 is even more tightly integrated with the myAudi app, with seamless connection to the driver’s smartphone and Audi eCall.



ENGINES/SUSPENSION

The new Audi Q3 is available in both petrol and diesel units — in combination with either front-wheel or quattro drive. Progressive steering comes as standard. The power outputs will range from 150 hp to 230 hp, with four-cylinder direct injection units with turbocharging for a powerful, refined and efficient drive. Visit Audi Naas for further information on the all new Audi Q3 or visit www.audi.naas.ie