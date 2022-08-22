Longfordians both at home and outside of the county will be looking forward to the Club Longford Golf Classic. The Brewster / Club Longford GAA Golf Classic held it launch recently to mark the official run in to the fundraising event.
Eamon Reilly, Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan, Ann Therese Grant, Longford Golf Club Captain Andy Byrne, Catherine Connaire, Pauric Fitzpatrick (McCarrick's Cash & Carry, sponsor) and Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney were all on hand for the launch.
The Brewster / Club Longford 3rd annual Golf Classic, in association with Michael Brewster, Castlethorn Construction, McCarrick’s Cash & Carry and Bill Murphy, Florida, takes place on Friday and Saturday, August 26 & 27 in Longford Golf Club.
The fees are €300 per team of four and €150 for tee and pin sponsorship, and refreshments included at the 10th tee box. The event’s principal sponsor Longford-born investment banker, Michael Brewster, who heads the Brewster Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in New York.
For more details or to make a booking contact Eamon Reilly 086 261 0556, James Clarke 086 821 1666 or Mark Connellan 086 822 1934.
