LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 3
Dromard 1-13 Longford Slashers 0-11
Mostrim 0-12 St. Mary's Granard 1-7
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 3
Abbeylara 1-14 Clonguish 1-4
Colmcille 1-11 Rathcline 0-5
Killoe Emmet Og 2-11 Carrickedmond 0-6
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 4
Sean Connolly’s 2-12 Ardagh Moydow 1-10
Cashel 2-9 Ballymahon 2-9
Fr Manning Gaels 3-13 Legan Sarsfields 0-4
Junior ‘A’ Football Championship - Round 2
Ballymore 1-12 Grattan Og 0-7
Killoe Emmet Og 0-9 Colmcille 0-7
Longford Slashers 4-11 Clonguish 2-6
Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Group 1 - Round 2
Rathcline 3-11 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-11
St. Mary's Granard 2-10 Ardagh Moydow 2-11
Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2
Dromard 1-6 Carrickedmond 1-6
Abbeylara 0-16 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10
Junior ‘C’ Football Championship - Round 3
Ballymahon 7-13 Grattan Og 0-9
Fr Manning Gaels 0-8 Sean Connollys 2-2
Cashel 0-8 Kenagh 4-8
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Football Championship League Stage - Round 1
Killoe Og 1-15 Carrick Sarsfields 2-7
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Group 2 - Round 1
Longford Slashers 5-11 Grattan Gaels 4-12
Under 15 'A' Football Championship League Stage Play-Off
Longford Slashers 5-8 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5-6
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Championship Final
Clonguish Og 0-28 St. Vincent's 0-13
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Shield Semi-Final
Longford Slashers 0-22 St. Dominic's 0-34
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Plate Final
St. Patrick's Og 0-44 Carrick Sarsfields 0-8
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Shield Semi-Finals
Killoe Og 0-38 Northern Gaels 0-18
Southern Gaels 0-29 Clonbroney 0-12
Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stage - Round 1
Longford Slashers 2-9 Clonguish Gaels 7-8
Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stage - Round 1
Longford Slashers 2-5 Wolfe Tones Og 7-7
