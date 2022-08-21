Search

22 Aug 2022

LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 3

Dromard 1-13 Longford Slashers 0-11

Mostrim 0-12  St. Mary's Granard 1-7

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 3

Abbeylara 1-14 Clonguish 1-4

Colmcille 1-11 Rathcline 0-5

Killoe Emmet Og 2-11 Carrickedmond 0-6

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 4

Sean Connolly’s 2-12 Ardagh Moydow 1-10

Cashel 2-9 Ballymahon 2-9

Fr Manning Gaels 3-13 Legan Sarsfields 0-4 

Junior ‘A’ Football Championship - Round 2 

Ballymore 1-12 Grattan Og 0-7

Killoe Emmet Og  0-9 Colmcille 0-7 

Longford Slashers 4-11 Clonguish 2-6

Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Group 1 - Round 2 

Rathcline 3-11 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-11

St. Mary's Granard 2-10 Ardagh Moydow 2-11

Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2

Dromard 1-6 Carrickedmond 1-6

Abbeylara 0-16 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10

Junior ‘C’ Football Championship - Round 3

Ballymahon 7-13 Grattan Og 0-9

Fr Manning Gaels 0-8 Sean Connollys 2-2

Cashel 0-8 Kenagh 4-8

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Football Championship League Stage - Round 1

Killoe Og 1-15 Carrick Sarsfields 2-7

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Group 2 - Round 1

Longford Slashers 5-11 Grattan Gaels 4-12

Under 15 'A' Football Championship League Stage Play-Off

Longford Slashers 5-8 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5-6

Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Championship Final

Clonguish Og 0-28 St. Vincent's 0-13 

Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Shield Semi-Final 

Longford Slashers 0-22 St. Dominic's 0-34

Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Plate Final

St. Patrick's Og 0-44 Carrick Sarsfields 0-8

Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Shield Semi-Finals 

 Killoe Og 0-38 Northern Gaels 0-18

Southern Gaels 0-29 Clonbroney 0-12

Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stage - Round 1

Longford Slashers 2-9 Clonguish Gaels 7-8

Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stage - Round 1

 Longford Slashers 2-5 Wolfe Tones Og 7-7

 

 

