Longford SFC: Colmcille in control in comfortable win over understrength Rathcline

Mickey Harkin, the manager of the Colmcille senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy
Colmcille registered their third consecutive success in Group 2 of the Senior Football Championship on their relentless march to the quarter-finals with a comfortable win over understrength Rathcline at the Monaduff grounds on Saturday night.
Colmcille . . . 1-11 Rathcline . . . 0-5
Rathcline, who were missing five players from the shock win over Killoe in the first round, trailed by 0-6 to 0-2 at the break and it was all over as a contest when Ciaran McKeon scored the killer goal for Colmcille in the early stages of the second half.
COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Vinny Hourican, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin (0-1), Ciaran McKeon (1-0); Jack Macken (0-6, 3 frees, 1 mark), Fergal Sheridan; Philip McKeon, Cathal McCabe (0-1), Eoghan Hawkins; Declan Reilly, Barry McKeon (0-1, free), Rory Hawkins (0-1).
Subs:- Enda Macken for P McKeon (50 mins); Sean Smith for R Hawkins (53 mins); Shay McKeon (0-1) for J Macken(inj 55 mins).
RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Seadhna Ryan, David Rooney, Michael Hanley; Cillian Flood, James Carroll, Oisin Kenny; Shane Kenny (0-4, all frees), Cronan Flood; Oisin O’Sullivan, Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Ronan English; Ultan O’Sullivan, Bryn Peters, Oran Kenny.
Subs:- Gareth O’Reilly for U O’Sullivan (41 mins); Kevin Chapman for R English (56 mins).
Referee: David Tiernan(Ardagh Moydow).
