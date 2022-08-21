Search

21 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Colmcille in control in comfortable win over understrength Rathcline

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 3

longford gaa

Mickey Harkin, the manager of the Colmcille senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Ciaran Bracken

21 Aug 2022 1:10 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Colmcille registered their third consecutive success in Group 2 of the Senior Football Championship on their relentless march to the quarter-finals with a comfortable win over understrength Rathcline at the Monaduff grounds on Saturday night. 

Colmcille . . . 1-11    Rathcline . . . 0-5  

Rathcline, who were missing five players from the shock win over Killoe in the first round, trailed by 0-6 to 0-2 at the break and it was all over as a contest when Ciaran McKeon scored the killer goal for Colmcille in the early stages of the second half. 

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Vinny Hourican, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin (0-1), Ciaran McKeon (1-0); Jack Macken (0-6, 3 frees, 1 mark), Fergal Sheridan; Philip McKeon, Cathal McCabe (0-1), Eoghan Hawkins; Declan Reilly, Barry McKeon (0-1, free), Rory Hawkins (0-1).

Subs:- Enda Macken for P McKeon (50 mins); Sean Smith for R Hawkins (53 mins); Shay McKeon (0-1) for J Macken(inj 55 mins).

RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Seadhna Ryan, David Rooney, Michael Hanley; Cillian Flood, James Carroll, Oisin Kenny; Shane Kenny (0-4, all frees), Cronan Flood; Oisin O’Sullivan, Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Ronan English; Ultan O’Sullivan, Bryn Peters, Oran Kenny.

Subs:- Gareth O’Reilly for U O’Sullivan (41 mins);  Kevin Chapman for R English (56 mins). 

Referee: David Tiernan(Ardagh Moydow). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media