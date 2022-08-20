Search

20 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Matt Duffy goal decisive as Dromard defeat Slashers

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 3

longford gaa

Sean Hagan, the manager of the Dromard senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

20 Aug 2022 11:31 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Dromard backed up their crucial win over Mostrim in the previous round with Matt Duffy scoring the decisive only goal in the second half of the Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash against Longford Slashers at Maguire Park in Ballinalee on Saturday evening. 

Dromard . . . 1-13    Longford Slashers . . . 0-11 

Slashers held a slender 0-6 to 0-5 lead at the break and while they extended their advantage with a point from Robbie Clarke in the early stages of the second half, Dromard then enjoyed a glorious spell which yielded 1-3 without reply in the space of just five minutes to change the course of the game. 

Points from Aaron Farrell, Matt Duffy and Joseph Hagan put the north Longford side ahead and when Duffy got the vital touch to finish the ball to the net in the 41st minute, Slashers were in trouble. 

Dromard were now leading by 1-8 to 0-7 and managed to consolidate their tight grip on the match to run out worthy winners. 

The entire Slashers tally of 11 points (7 frees) were registered by the four Clarke brothers - Ruairi, Sean, Robbie and substitute Conor. 

DROMARD: Ollie Duffy; Dylan McCormack, Oisin O'Toole, Diarmuid Masterson; Ronan Bleakley (0-1), Joseph Hagan (0-3), Peter Reynolds (0-1); Daniel Conboy (0-2), Ronan McEntire; Matt Duffy (1-1), Aaron Farrell (0-1), Bernard Sheridan; Fionn Hourican, Ross McNerney, Francis McGee (0-3).  

Subs:- Peadar Kiernan (0-1) for D McCormack (half-time); James Mimnagh for D Conboy (60 mins); Conor McGauran for P Reynolds (stoppage time). 

 LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Sean Morgan, Peter Lynn, Ronan Kenny; Adrian Duffy, Dermot Brady, Robbie O’Connell; Andy Dalton, Tadhg McNevin; Daire O’Brien, Robbie Clarke (0-3, two frees), Ruairi Clarke (0-2); Darragh O’Connell, Ben Lynn, Sean Clarke (0-5, all frees). 

Subs:- Conor Clarke (0-1) for Robbie Clarke (injured, 40 mins); Diarmuid Sheahan for B Lynn (57 mins). 

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline). 

 

